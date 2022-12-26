FAKE NEWS OR REAL? Kanye’s new fashion line rumored to feature ‘in your face’ swastikas

Despite a lack of reliable sources, rumors about the antisemitic designer’s lineup for the coming year are going viral on social media.

By World Israel News Staff

Over the past couple of days, social media has been swimming with photos of rapper/designer Kanye West’s alleged merchandise for 2024.

The pictured designs include sweatshirts with swastikas, the Animated Times reported on Saturday.

However, the outlet noted, “the images are not official, but rumors claim that the rapper may be working on such clothing items.”

Earlier this month, West, who now goes by the name Ye, stated in an interview on Infowars, “There’s a lot of things I love about Hitler, a LOT of things.” This was after suffering major business losses for spewing antisemitism.

A few days later, he doubled down on his statement and urged Jews to forgive the Nazi leader. “Jewish people, forgive Hitler today,” he said. “Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people,” he told Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

Some social media users have suggested that the images were photoshopped.