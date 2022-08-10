Fathers of terrorists hold senior positions in PA security, collaborate with IDF

Palestinians surround the body of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi during his funeral in Nablus, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP/Majdi Mohammed)

The family connections between terrorists and the PSS is particularly alarming, as the authority coordinates with Israel regarding sensitive security issues and provides its employees with access to weapons .

By World Israel News Staff

The father of the wanted terrorist killed in an IDF raid in Nablus (Shechem) on Monday morning is a member of the Palestinian Authority’s Preventive Security Service (PSS), a body that partners with Israel on security coordination and is comparable to Israel’s Shin Bet security agency.

Ibrahim Nabulsi was killed in a massive firefight with Israeli troops who surrounded his home as he refused to surrender. He narrowly evaded arrest by Israeli security forces on two previous occasions.

A message from the PSS expressing condolences to Nabulsi’s family after his death revealed that the slain terrorist’s father, Al’aa, holds the rank of colonel within the organization.

The Palestinian Authority’s counter-intelligence apparatus published an official proclamation (above), sending its condolences to its senior member, Aqid (equivalent to Col.) Alaa al-Nablusi, on the death of his son Ibrahim. (Courtesy Telegram blogger Abu Ali Express)

‘Peace process has not made any progress’

Immediately following the younger Nabulsi’s shootout with Israeli troops, Al’aa Nabulsi made remarks that suggested he holds pro-terror views.

“The occupier does not understand the language of dialogue or politics,” Nabulsi was quoted by The Jerusalem Post as telling Arabic-language media.

“We are facing an oppressive enemy that does not want a political solution,” he said. “For the past 27 years, the peace process has not made any progress.”

Furthermore, “The peace process did not achieve anything for the Palestinians. The new generation has been brought up on the resistance and the need to defend Palestine.”

Tel Aviv attack

Nabulsi isn’t the only recent terrorist with a father who is well-connected within the PA’s security apparatus.

The father of Raed Hazem, who murdered three Israeli civilians sitting at a bar on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Street in April, was a former PA security officer.

Fathi Hasem later publicly praised his son’s brutal shooting spree, calling him a hero and urging other Palestinian young men to follow his example.

The family connections between terrorists and the PSS is particularly alarming, as the authority coordinates with Israel regarding sensitive security issues and provides its employees with access to weapons .

While it’s unknown if Nabulsi or Hazem obtained their weapons via their fathers, there is a possibility that terrorists could be gaining easier access to arms thanks to their family connections.