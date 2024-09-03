Fearing October 7th-style attack, Israel and Palestinian Authority quietly cooperating against Hamas – report

Palestinian mourners and gunmen wave the green Hamas flag at the funeral of a Palestinian terrorist who was killed in an Israeli military raid in Nur Shams, October 20, 2023. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Iran funneling weapons and money into Judea and Samaria to open new front against Israel, Israeli security official wars.

By World Israel News Staff

Increased terror activity by Hamas in Judea and Samaria, amid heightened efforts by Iran to mobilize weapons and other resources into the region, have fueled fears in Israel’s security establishment of a possible October 7th-style mass attack by Hamas terrorists emanating from Judea and Samaria, an Israeli official warned.

Speaking on condition of anonymity with Sky News Arabia in a report published Tuesday afternoon, an Israeli security official said the country’s top brass fear Hamas and other Islamist terror groups could be preparing for a major attack either on an Israeli town in Judea or Samaria, or on pre-1967 Israel.

“We’re concerned about the possibility of a large-scale attack on one of the settlements or even within Israel and we’re preparing for such a scenario,” the official said.

“While the current focus is on the northern West Bank, we’re also monitoring threats in the southern West Bank and operations may expand there as well.”

The official reiterated claims by other senior Israeli officials that Iran was attempting to destabilize the area, and added that the Palestinian Authority is also concerned by Iranian efforts to bolster Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Judea and Samaria.

“The Iranians are delivering money and weapons to the West Bank. In recent months, we’ve seen an increase in Iranian efforts to turn the area into a real battlefield. The Palestinian Authority, like us, fears the possibility of a scenario similar to October 7 in the West Bank.”

The Palestinian Authority’s growing concern over a potential Hamas takeover of Judea and Samaria has led to increased cooperation with Israel, and a crackdown by the PA’s internal security agency on Hamas and other Islamist terror groups.

Ramallah, the official continued, fears Hamas may soon stage a coup mirroring its 2007 takeover of the Gaza Strip.