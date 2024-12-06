Five Israelis killed in car accident in Morocco

The fatal incident is the result of an apparent accident after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Five Israelis from Tzfat in northern Israel were killed Friday morning after their car overturned in Morocco, Zaka reports.

They traveled to the country to visit the gravesites of righteous Jews.

When they were driving in Ouarzazate in south-central Morocco at about 10 am, their car overturned, killing everyone inside the vehicle, Zaka said.

Haim Weingarten, Deputy Director General of ZAKA, said: “From the moment we received the report of this tragic incident, our international unit has been working closely with Moroccan authorities to expedite the identification and release of the bodies, while also providing support to the families in arranging for their proper burial.”

A few months ago, Israel’s National Security Council advised against unessential travel to Morocco in light of the risk of terror groups targeting Israelis abroad.

The warning against travel to Morocco was raised to Level 3, signaling a moderate threat.

This is a developing story.

