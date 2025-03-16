Following US attack, Houthis fire missile towards Israel, lands in Egypt

The White House announced that the US launched broad airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, which a US officla said could last days or weeks.

By JNS and World Israel News

The IDF confirmed that it had detected a missile launch from Yemen in the direction of Israel, but did not hit Israeli territory.

This followed reports from local media stating that the Houthis had fired a projectile that struck in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, near the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The IDF clarified that it was not possible to determine the missile’s intended target.

The missile was fired from Yemen after the United States attacked targets in Yemen on Saturday night. A US official said the attacks could last “days or possibly weeks.”

The Houthi-run health ministry claimed the US attacks killed at least 23 people and wounded at least 20 more.

The White House announced that the US launched broad airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday night.

“To all Houthi terrorists, your time is up and your attacks must stop starting today. If they don’t, Hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before,” US President Donald Trump said in a statement.

On March 12, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthis, threatened to resume attacks on “any Israeli vessel” in nearby maritime routes. His threat came in response to Israel’s refusal to allow aid into Gaza.

On Feb. 28, al-Houthi had issued a similar warning, saying that missile attacks against Tel Aviv would resume if Israel renewed its military actions against Hamas in Gaza.

Since Hamas initiated the conflict with its Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, the Houthis have supported the terrorist group.

They have fired more than 100 missile and drone attacks at merchant vessels, sinking two ships and killing four sailors.

Additionally, they have fired more than 350 drones and missiles at Israel.

The Houthis ceased their attacks with the start of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on Jan. 19. The 42-day Phase 1 of the truce expired on March 1.

There are significant gaps in negotiations for Phase 2 of the truce, with Hamas rejecting a U.S. proposal to extend Phase 1 through Ramadan and Passover.