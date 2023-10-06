Former Democratic congresswoman accuses Jews of murdering Christians, promoting slavery of whites and blacks

Former Rep. Cynthia McKinney listens to a speaker during the 18th annual protest of the school at Fort Benning that trains Latin American soldiers, Sunday Nov. 18, 2007, in Columbus, Ga. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)

After promoting antisemitic event featuring former KKK leader David Duke, former Democrat lawmaker and Green Party presidential nominee accuses Jews of promoting slavery and the murder of Christians.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A former Democratic congresswoman and one-time Green Party presidential nominee has once against sparked controversy with antisemitic posts on social media.

Less than a month after she used her Twitter/X account to promote a livestream event featuring former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke and the black nationalist author of a book called Jews Are The Problem, Cynthia McKinney retweeted a series of posts parroting antisemitic canards.

On Wednesday, McKinney posted a series of comments to Twitter/X referencing several recent incidents of Orthodox Jews spitting on Christians in the Old City of Jerusalem, as well as a video of a confrontation between several Christian missionaries and ultra-Orthodox Jewish children.

Later that day, McKinney retweeted a post accusing Israel’s Sephardic Chief Rabbi, Yitzhak Yosef, of racism and declaring that he “burn in hell right now [sic],” and another comment accusing Jews of promoting slavery of both blacks and whites, pedophilia, and organ trafficking.

“Jews and Israel love trafficking organs, children and women, murderers, slavery black and white, genocide Muslims and other countries worldwide, lies, manipulations, pedophilia and sex offenders, funding training azoz nazis and alqaida….”

In yet another post, which linked to a video of a confrontation between Christian missionaries, Israeli Border Police, and several Israeli civilians, McKinney retweeted that Jews “promised to murder” Christians.

“Jews promised to murder Xtians…they boast that they murdered Christ…so Christ followers no biggy to Jews. World, we have a problem!”

McKinney, who represented Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 2003 and again from 2005 to 2007, left the Democratic Party in 2007, registering as a member of the Green Party ahead of her 2008 presidential bid.

In the past she has promoted conspiracy theories regarding the 9/11 terror attacks and the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust.