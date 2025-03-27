Former hostage Keith Siegel opens pancake house in Tel Aviv

His signature recipe, which his daughter shared online while he was in captivity, was once a quiet family ritual, is now a symbol of survival, hope, and resilience.

By Jewish Breaking News

Every weekend before October 7, 2023, the Siegel family would gather around the table for one simple but cherished tradition: pancakes. Keith Siegel made them with love, filling his home with warmth and sweetness.

Then the unthinkable happened.

On Oct. 7th, Keith and his wife Aviva were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

In an instant, pancakes and peaceful mornings were replaced with fear and starvation. Keith endured 484 days in captivity in Gaza, where food was scarce and the thought of pancakes seemed like a dream from another life.

Now free, Keith is not just eating pancakes again—he’s serving them to the world.

At Keith Siegel’s Pancake House, a pop-up at Sarona Market in Tel Aviv, he’s reclaiming the tradition that was stolen from him.

His signature recipe, which his daughter shared online while he was in captivity was once a quiet family ritual, is now a symbol of survival, hope, and resilience.

“In captivity, food was a rare commodity — I didn’t allow myself to think about pancakes,” Keith said. “I was amazed when I came back and discovered that everyone in Israel was making them. It moved me deeply.”

The lines to taste his pancakes stretch around the block. Former hostages Liri Albag and Naama Levy—who spent 477 days in Gaza—have already visited, joining Keith to celebrate life and honor those still waiting for freedom.

But this isn’t just about pancakes.

Each bite is a call to action, a tribute to the 59 hostages who remain in Hamas captivity. Keith asks that every customer think of them with every forkful.

“This pancake house isn’t just about food. It’s about not giving up. It’s about remembering,” Keith said.

Keith Siegel’s Pancake House is a culinary experience—but it’s also a message. A message that no matter how dark the night, tradition, love, and hope can rise again.