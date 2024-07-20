Trump’s doctor says it was a ‘miracle’ he survived assassination attempt

Dr. Jackson: ‘I have been with President Trump since that time, and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily. He is doing well.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Former White House doctor and congressional representative from Texas, Dr. Ronny Jackson, examined former President Donald Trump and declared his surviving the assassination attempt a miracle.

Dr. Jackson examined his wound and said it was healing properly.

In a letter, he wrote, “I have been with President Trump since that time, and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily. He is doing well,”

“As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would-be assassin,” Dr. Jackson added,

“In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon,” Mr. Jackson added.

“I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed,” he concluded.

Last Saturday, at a rally in Pennsylvania, Thomas Matthew Crooks (20) shot a rifle into the crowd, killing a fireman, Corey Comperatore (50), and wounding two others in the crowd.

A bullet skimmed Trump’s ear, missing a potentially fatal wound to the head by just an inch.

Secret Service shot and killed the assailant.

Dr. Jackson saw the shooting on television and was one of the first people Trump talked to on the phone following the attack.

He told the New York Times that Trump picked up the phone to talk to him.

“He picked the phone up and says, ‘I’m not taking a lot of calls, but this is my doctor. I’m taking this one,’” Mr. Jackson recalled.

Dr. Jackson told Trump he was proud of his triumphant reaction when he realized he had survived the assassination attempt.

“I said, when they raised him up and he had blood all over his head and he raised his fist up kind of in defiance and was saying ‘Fight,’ I was like, ‘Man.’ I was like — for me, that was just the warrior in him coming out,” Dr. Jackson said.

“And I thought it was an incredible power move, and I couldn’t have been prouder of him,” he concluded.