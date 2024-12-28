Gaza rockets fired at Jerusalem, IDF calls for urgent evacuation

A rocket launched towards Israel as seen from Rafah in the Gaza Strip, May 14, 2021. (Flash90/Abed Rahim Khatib)

The attack triggered air-raid sirens in the capital, the Western Negev and the the Judean Foothills.

By JNS

The Israeli Air Force on Saturday downed two rockets fired by Palestinian terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip towards Jerusalem.

Following the rocket fire, the military again called on Palestinians to evacuate parts of the northern Strip.

“Urgent warning to all those who have not yet evacuated the area specified in the map, and the Beit Hanun area [in the Strip’s northeast] in particular,” Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, posted to X.

“This area has been warned many times in the past. The IDF is operating in this area with force. You must evacuate the area immediately and move south towards Salah El Din Road. Moving via another road exposes you to danger,” he added.

On Dec. 11, Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired four rockets at southern Israel, setting off sirens in several towns and villages along the border.

The Israel Defense Forces intercepted two of the rockets, with the others impacting in open areas, causing no damage.

On Dec. 3, the IAF intercepted one rocket fired from northern Gaza.

The IDF’s year-plus-long offensive against Hamas in the enclave has greatly curbed rocket fire from the Strip, although Palestinian terrorists still intermittently target the Jewish state.