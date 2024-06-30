Greenfeld’s gambit: Israeli chess master wins deaf world title

Rabbi Yehuda Greenfeld secured an impressive nine points, finishing the tournament undefeated.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

In a triumph for Israeli chess, Rabbi Yehuda Greenfeld clinched the title of World Champion for the Deaf in Belgrade on Sunday.

“The importance of the win intensified in light of October 7 and therefore the desire to put Israel on the map,” said Greenfield.

“The atmosphere here is good, Israelis are treated well. There are no manifestations of antisemitism in Belgrade, unlike other places in Western Europe,” he added.

The competition saw 38 participants from 20 different countries vying for the title. Competing over 11 rounds, Greenfeld secured an impressive nine points, finishing the tournament undefeated.

“This is a huge and impressive achievement by all accounts that continues to place the Israeli chess players at the top of the world. The achievement is intensified in a challenging and complex period that the State of Israel has experienced since October 7,” said Dr. Tzvika Barkai, chairman of the Israel Chess Federation.

Born in Poland, Greenfield lost his hearing at the age of six months due to antibiotic treatment.

In 1957, Greenfeld and his family immigrated to Israel from Poland as part of the “Gomulka Aliyah,” a small wave of Jewish immigration that took place from 1956-1960.

During that time, Poland’s Communist government allowed around 50,000 Jews to move to Israel.

The victory was particularly significant for the 68-year-old Grand Master, who was unable to defend his title at the Winter Olympics for the Deaf held in Turkey in March.

In October, Israel’s National Security Council advised Israelis in Turkey to leave immediately because of the country’s anti-war demonstrations.

In May, Israeli officials barred a wrestling delegation from competing in an Olympic-qualifying tournament in Istanbul, ending the team’s hopes of competing in the Paris Olympics in August.

“Yehuda’s enormous achievement only proves that we have world-class chess players here. Congratulations to Judah and the rest of the Israelis participating in the World Championship. The achievement is entirely dedicated to the State of Israel and the abductees who are in Gaza and our integration with them every moment,” said Shawn Levitan, chairman of the Israel Chess Association’s Handicap Committee.