Hamas calls for Day of Rage in Judea and Samaria

IDF Special Forces arrested Sheikh Jamal Tawil, senior Hamas official in Judea and Samaria, on Tuesday night.

By TPS

The Hamas terror organization is calling for a Day of Rage in the Palestinian Authority (PA) areas over the weekend, including demonstrations and violent clashes with Israeli forces.

The Day of Rage is planned in protest of the “Jewish aggression in the Al-Aqsa Mosque” and to mark the 54th anniversary of the Six-Day War, which the Arabs mark as the Naksa Day (day of the setback).

The IDF is preparing itself for the events but has yet to dispatch enforcements to the area.

IDF Special Forces arrested on Tuesday night senior Hamas official in Judea and Samaria, Sheikh Jamal Tawil. The Duvedevan undercover unit captured him in Ramallah.

The IDF stated that Tawil is one of the senior members of the Hamas terrorist organization in Judea and Samaria, and has recently taken an active part in organizing riots, incitement to violence and the re-establishment of the Hamas headquarters in Ramallah.

The IDF has been operating forcefully in recent weeks to arrest Hamas leaders and curb the terror organization’s influence in the region.