Hamas denies claims its leaders moving from Qatar to Iraq

Hamas’ alleged move to Iraq could be to avoid increasing pressure from Qatar to accept a ceasefire deal with Israel.

By Jacob Frankel, The Algemeiner

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas has denied a new report saying that the group is planning to move from Doha, Qatar to Baghdad, Iraq.

The National, a newspaper based in the United Arab Emirates, on Monday reported that Hamas leaders, including politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, and Iraqi officials, including Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, had reviewed the terrorist organization’s plan to relocate.

According to The National, the Iraqi government approved the move, and Hamas and Iraq had agreed that Iran would be responsible for the Palestinian group’s security in Baghdad.

While Hamas rules Gaza and has most of its fighters and members there, Qatar for years has hosted the Islamist organization’s political leadership. Haniyeh, for example, reportedly has an estimated net worth of $4 billion and lives a life of luxury in exile in Doha.

Shortly after The National’s report, Hamas political bureau member Izzat Al-Rishq denied that the terrorist organization is considering moving from Qatar to Iraq in a statement on the popular messaging platform Telegram.

“There is no truth to what Sky News Arabia reported [citing The National Newspaper] of allegations that Hamas plans to leave Qatar and head to Iraq,” he said.

A member of Hamas in Lebanon repeated Al-Rishq’s denial to The National. “We consider this part of the media pressure campaign on the movement to make concession in the negotiations,” the representative said.

In response to reports of Hamas’ potential move to Iraq, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller warned countries against hosting Hamas officials.

“We have made it clear to every government in the region that there should be no business as usual with Hamas after the horrific attacks of Oct. 7. And that applies to everyone,” he told reporters.

On Oct. 7, over 3,000 Hamas-led Palestinian terrorists invaded southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, brutally murdering 1,200 peopleand taking over 250 hostages.

In response, Israel launched a defensive war in Gaza to free the hostages, restore security to the Israeli areas near the border known as the Gaza envelope, and to dismantle Hamas’ military and governing capabilities.

Hamas’ alleged move to Iraq could be to avoid increasing pressure from Qatar to accept a ceasefire deal with Israel. Qatar has reportedly threatening to expel Hamas due to the terrorist group’s intransigence in negotiating a deal to end the war in Gaza and release the hostages.