Hamas makes outrageous demands for releasing remaining hostages

Palestinian prisoners who were released in a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas arrive in the PA town of Beitunia, January 20, 2025. (Photo by Flash90)

In the first phase of the current hostage deal, nearly half of all Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli jails were released.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Amid news of extended negotiations with Hamas regarding phase two of the hostage agreement, the terror group is reportedly demanding the release of numerous Palestinian prisoners, a full withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza, and a commitment from Israel not to resume fighting.

In exchange for the remaining hostages, Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian terrorists, including all remaining mass murderers, and the IDF would be obligated to fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip—an issue that has caused serious impasses in previous hostage agreements.

As part of the hostage release and ceasefire agreement, 274 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences have been freed, with 300 still remaining in Israeli jails, according to Kan News.

Israel is currently holding 9,406 individuals classified as terrorists and security detainees. Of these, 1,486 are serving prison sentences, 2,960 are undergoing criminal proceedings but have not yet been convicted, and 3,405 are held as administrative detainees.

Last May, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a full withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza, calling it a “victory for Hamas.”

“Throughout the negotiations, Israel has shown a willingness to make significant concessions,” Netanyahu said in May 2024. “But while Israel has shown this willingness, Hamas has maintained its extreme positions, first and foremost the withdrawal of our forces from the Strip, the conclusion of the war, and leaving Hamas intact.”

Ending the war without dismantling Hamas would constitute a “great victory for Hamas,” Netanyahu continued.

The Prime Minister’s office announced on Saturday night that Israel has agreed to resume talks in Doha, Qatar, in an effort to revive the stalled ceasefire agreement with the Hamas terrorist organization.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Israel has accepted an invitation to participate in talks supported by the U.S. and will send a delegation to Doha on Monday to “advance the negotiations.”