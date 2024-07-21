Hamas’ master plans revealed in vast intel trove

Findings include detailed training manuals, cruel interrogation methods, and plans to infiltrate Europe and the US and overthrow the PA.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

A vast intelligence trove that exposes the inner workings of Hamas has been uncovered in the Gaza Strip as the IDF has methodically taken over its command centers both over and underground over the last nine months of war, Walla reported Saturday.

The tens of thousands of documents, computer files, and manuals examined by the army and Shabak intelligence agency make it clear that the military “wing” of the terror group turned itself into a real army over the last several years, as Israeli intelligence slept.

Excel files listed the organizational structure of Hamas units, companies and brigades, down to lists of their equipment and level of training.

Their weapons procurement procedures were systematic, smuggled in from as far abroad as Russia and North Korea through the myriad tunnels under the Egyptian-Gaza border.

The IDF has discovered tens of thousands of guns, rifles, grenades, ammunition rounds and explosive material throughout homes, schools, hospitals, mosques and tunnels underneath them in Gaza.

Over 150 pickup trucks and 350 Chinese motorcycles used in the invasion were also part of the haul, found partly inside Israel in the days following October 7.

Comprehensive manuals explained how to gather intelligence on the enemy, including what photographers should focus on, and how operatives should act if discovered and interrogated.

They were successful, as proven by the discovery of many photos of Israeli army posts, detailed maps of bases and kibbutzim, and even lists of IDF assets which were supposed to be top secret.

Psychological warfare guides detailed the acts of brutality the terrorists should commit when they invade, specifically to panic Israelis far beyond those they murdered, as well as generate support for their movement among the Palestinian public.

This was behind the practice of the terrorists wearing GoPro cameras to record their horrific acts, a security source told the Hebrew news site.

“Hamas wanted the atrocities and the spread of fear to remain in Israeli memory. They invested a lot of learning, practice, and effort in this,” the source said.

Uploading their actions to the internet as they did also succeeded in enthusing the Palestinian street, as evidenced by the strong backing they receive in poll after poll.

The Islamists wove justification from the Quran for their murderous plans, including mutilations and beheadings, into all their troops’ training, both in writing and speeches.

This included the “fact” that they would automatically enter Paradise for having tortured the “infidels,” even women and children.

The IDF also found proof of Hamas’ ruthless suppression of their own people, especially anyone alleged to be being part of the LGBTQ community.

They discovered a “rulebook” on horrific interrogation tactics of such “suspects,” and records showing that these instructions were followed.

A possibly particularly valuable discovery was documentation of corruption, such UNRWA giving apartments to top Hamas officials such as Mohammed Sinwar, right-hand man to his brother Yahya, the Gazan leader, who then rented them out to enrich himself.

According to a senior security official, the vast amount of intelligence that has been found will “allow us to dismantle Hamas from within.”

The documentation also proved that Hamas also had plans beyond destroying Israel.

They wrote out tactics and strategies on how to take over the Palestinian Authority, including by infiltrating its security arms and fostering a revolt among its populace.

The near and far abroad were also in their sites, including Egypt and Jordan, Europe and the U.S., with detailed instructions on how to target each population in its own way.

It is an open question whether this information will reduce the support that the terrorist organization has receive from abroad, especially since October 7.