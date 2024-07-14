Captured documents hint Hamas planned rapes, mutilation of bodies on October 7th – report

Guide distributed to Hamas terrorists ahead of October 7th taught those participating in invasion how to command Israelis in Hebrew to ‘take off your pants,’ and ‘spread your legs,’ encouraged mutilation of bodies.

By World Israel News Staff

Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7th were provided with notes on how to treat captured Israelis, and language training preparing them to given verbal instructions in Hebrew, according to a recent report.

According to a report by Palestinian Media Watch, an Israeli watchdog group which monitors antisemitic incitement in the Palestinian Authority, Israel’s military intelligence revealed last week that the IDF has obtained documents provided by Hamas to its terrorists ahead of the October 7th invasion, to prepare them for their encounters with Israelis.

At a briefing held last Monday, the IDF shared some of the documents it had recovered from Hamas terrorists which were hitherto marked as classified and not shared with the media.

The documents include notes instructing terrorists ahead of the invasion to show no mercy towards captured or wounded Israelis, but also urging them to mutilate their bodies.

“This enemy of yours is a disease that has no cure other than cutting off heads and cutting out hearts and livers,” read a note found in the pocket of one terrorist, apparently written by a Hamas commander.

Other documents revealed at Monday’s briefing included basic Hebrew-language instruction, transliterating Hebrew words into the Arabic alphabet, so as to enable terrorists to memorize key words and phrases in Hebrew.

The phrases include “Don’t talk,” “You are a captive,” “Calm down,” “I don’t understand,” and “where is the commander.”

Some of the phrases listed, however, included commands for Israeli prisoners to expose themselves, potentially hinting at a degree of premeditation in the sexual assaults and gang rape which took place during the October 7th invasion and afterwards towards captive Israelis.

“Take off your pants” and “Take off your clothes” were among the instructions transliterated from Hebrew to Arabic, along with “Women here,” and “Spread your legs.”

While Hamas has alluded to atrocities committed during the October 7th invasion, the terror group has denied either encouraging sexual assault or condoning it.