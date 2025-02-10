Hamas official threatens: ‘October 7th was just a prelude’

Gaza terrorist rides through Gaza City with the body of an Israeli murdered by Hamas in a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Abu Reash)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Khaled al-Qa’id, one of the few remaining Hamas leaders, claimed a military victory in Gaza and warned, “October 7th was just a prelude.”

He stated, “The October 7 attack was merely a prelude to the complete liberation of the entire Land of Israel from Jewish control.”

Al-Qa’id declared Hamas’s victory in the Gaza war, saying it was “made possible by the unity of the Palestinian people with the fighting forces and the resilience of those who remain steadfast on their land, refusing to leave.”

He also thanked Iran for supporting Hamas and supplying weapons to the terror group.

Al-Qa’id asserted that Palestinians are not afraid of Israel and that Hamas is prepared to fight until “victory or death.”

On Monday, Hamas announced it would pause hostage releases, citing alleged “Israeli violations” of the agreement.

In response, the Israeli government issued a statement: “The terrorist organization is responsible for the violations. Members of the delegation who returned from Qatar this morning stated that Hamas’s actions jeopardize the continuation of the deal.”

On Thursday, Hamas called on Arab countries to reject U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza and take control of the territory during reconstruction.

The group also urged Arab nations to convene an emergency summit to counter what it described as Trump’s “displacement project.”

Hamas claimed that Washington’s position on the Gaza Strip signaled a U.S. intention to occupy the territory.

“We do not need any nation to govern the Gaza Strip, and we reject replacing one occupation with another,” the group stated.

“We urge Arab countries to resist pressure from Trump and stand firm in rejecting the displacement plan,” Hamas added.

Last week, during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump announced that his administration intends to relocate the entire population of the Gaza Strip to third-party countries. The U.S. would then assume control of the enclave for rehabilitation and reconstruction.