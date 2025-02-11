Hamas responds to Trump’s ultimatum

United Nations Secretary-General urges Gaza terror group to implement planned hostage release, as Hamas rebuffs President Trump’s warning that ‘all hell will break loose’ if Israeli hostages are not release on Saturday.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terror organization on Tuesday rebuffed an ultimatum issued by President Donald Trump, demanding the Gaza group release all remaining hostages by this coming Saturday.

A spokesman for the terror group, Sami Abu Zuhri, told Reuters Tuesday morning that his threats “have no value,” reiterating its claims that Israel has violated the ceasefire deal.

“Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties, and this is the only way to bring back the [hostages]. The language of threats has no value and only complicates matters,” Abu Zuhri said.

A day earlier, Hamas announced that it will not be releasing Israeli hostages this coming Saturday as planned unless its demands are met.

Accusing Israel of delaying the return of Palestinian Arabs to northern Gaza and limiting the flow of aid into the Gaza Strip, Hamas demanded changes on the ground before more hostages are release.

Later that day, Trump warned that should Hamas renege on the hostage deal, “all hell” would break loose.

“If all the Gaza hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12:00 p.m., I would say cancel the ceasefire. Let all hell break loose,” Trump said, adding, “Israel can override it.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement Tuesday morning, urging Hamas to adhere to the hostage release schedule and to free the captives slated to be returned to Israel this Saturday.

“We must avoid at all costs the resumption of hostilities in Gaza that would lead to an immense tragedy,” Guterres said.

“I appeal to Hamas to proceed with the planned liberation of hostages next Saturday.”

Guterres also called on Israel and Hamas to reach a deal to implement the second phase of the three-part truce agreement.

“Both sides must fully abide by their commitments in the cease-fire agreement and resume serious negotiations in Doha for the second phase.”