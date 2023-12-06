Hamas terrorists raped Israeli men during invasion, activists say

Scenes of houses destroyed when Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri, and 30 other nearby communities in Southern Israel on October 7, killing more than 1200 people, and taking more than 200 hostages into Gaza, October 25, 2023. (Edi Israel/Flash90)

Rape survivors’ advocacy group says police have collected physical evidence and testimony proving that Israeli men were also raped during October 7th invasion.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli authorities have collected significant evidence to back up claims that men were also subjected to sexual assault by Gaza terrorists during the October 7th invasion, a rape survivors’ advocacy group claims.

Yael Sherer, a member of the Survivors of Sexual Violence organization, spoke with BBC Radio Four on Monday to discuss the terrorists’ use of rape and other forms of sexual violence during the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel.

During the interview, Sherer said that the ongoing Israeli police investigation into sex crimes by Gaza terrorists in Israel has revealed significant evidence that Israeli men were also raped during the invasion of October 7th.

“There was sexual violence and rape in these communities in the south of Israel. We have a few living survivors – not a lot – of both genders. It didn’t only happen to women, it happened to men as well.”

“Aside from finding bodies of people who were murdered, a lot of the bodies were mutilated. Terrorists made sure to disgrace these people and dishonor them.”

On Monday, Shelly Harush, the police commander leading the investigation into sexual violence on October 7th, told a Knesset committee hearing that over 1,500 testimonials of rape or evidence of rape have been collected thus far.

Along with physical signs of sexual violence, Harush said that the evidence points to the systematic rape of Israelis during the invasion, including gang rape, noting that in some cases young women’s “pelvises were broken they had been raped so much.”

In many cases, Hamas terrorists mutilated the genitalia of their victims, often shooting both male and female victims repeatedly in the crotch.

In some instances, terrorists cut off the breasts of their female victims.

After nearly two months, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently announced an investigation into the sex crimes of invading Gaza terrorists.