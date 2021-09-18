Herzog thanks former US President Carter for ‘holy’ peace agreement with Egypt

By World Israel News Staff

President Isaac Herzog spoke over the phone on Friday with former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War and the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords, a statement by the Israeli president read.

President Herzog said that he was thinking of President Carter on this important anniversary and thanked him for brokering the world’s first Arab-Israeli peace deal: the 1978 Camp David Accords between the late Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and the late Egyptian President Anwar Sadat.

President Herzog praised this ground-breaking diplomatic achievement for saving countless lives in the Middle East and ultimately paving the way for other peace agreements, all the way to the Abraham Accords last year.

“You did something really holy: this was the first peace agreement between Israel and an Arab state, which led all the way to the agreements we had last year with the Gulf states,” Herzog told Carter.

President Herzog also congratulated President Carter ahead of his upcoming 97th birthday, celebrated on October 1 and wished him good health.