Hezbollah braces for Israel’s response to deadly rocket attack that killed 12 children

The scene after a Hezbollah rocket struck a soccer game in Majdal Shams killing ten Druze children. (Twitter Screenshot)

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel will ensure that Hezbollah “pays a price” for the attack.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hezbollah is reportedly clearing out areas in preparation for an Israeli retaliation for a rocket attack that killed 12 children and injured at least 38 more.

The attack involved one Iranian-made Falaq-1 rocket that hit a football field in the Druze community of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights on Saturday night.

Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack, although an investigation by the IDF and US officials indicates that the Iran-backed terror group is the most likely culprit.

Reuters reported that Hezbollah is clearing out its positions in the south and the eastern Bekaa Valley in preparation for Israel’s response.

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told Reuters that Israel should show restraint.

The US responded that Hezbollah should also show restraint and said it supported Israel’s right to defend itself.

Speaking from Japan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “We stand by Israel’s right to defend its citizens from terrorist attacks.”

However, he added that Israel’s agreeing to a hostage deal would also end the fighting with Hezbollah.

“One of the reasons that we’re continuing to work so hard for a ceasefire in Gaza is not just for Gaza,” Blinken said, “but also so that we can [advance] an opportunity to bring calm, lasting calm, across the blue line between Israel and Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew back early from visiting Washington and met with the war cabinet on Sunday to decide on a response.

According to Bou Habib, Beirut has received “calming” messages from other countries that, although Israel will retaliate decisively, it will be “limited” and designed to avoid escalating into an all-out war.

Lebanese media reports Israeli airstrikes near the southern Lebanon towns of Houla and Markaba on Sunday night, areas Israel’s military has targeted in the past.