Hezbollah increases presence on Israeli border under guise of environmental work

Hezbollah border post operating under the guise of Green Without Borders (Israel Defense Forces)

Green Without Borders is a front group for Hezbollah’s efforts to monitor the IDF’s border positions.

By World Israel News Staff

The Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah has increased its presence along Israel’s northern border, establishing permanent positions adjacent to Israeli army positions.

According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 Saturday, the Lebanese terrorist group has built 15 new observation posts along Israel’s border.

Many of the observation posts are positioned just yards from the Blue Line – the border separating Israel from Lebanon which is monitored by the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

One of the new positions was established near the site of a 2006 Hezbollah infiltration in which three Israeli soldiers were killed and two were taken captive, sparking the Second War in Lebanon.

The new Hezbollah observation posts are reportedly manned 24 hours a day, and were constructed over the past few weeks.

The commander of the IDF’s 601st Engineering Battalion, Lt. Col. Avshalom Dadon, told Channel 12 that Hezbollah has tried to “camouflage” the move under the guise of environmental work by the group “Green Without Borders.”

“Hezbollah is basing itself on the confrontation line. They are trying to camouflage it as activities of a ‘green’ organization, but it is clear to us who is behind these [sites] and the people who operate in the area.”

The group Green Without Borders has been linked to Hezbollah and is suspected of serving as a front group for Hezbollah’s efforts to monitor Israeli positions along the border.

“Green Without Borders’ chairman, Hajj Zuhair Nahle, a Shi’ite from Nabatieh in south Lebanon, is affiliated with Hezbollah. In his Facebook profile he refers to his loyalty to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei,” the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center said.

“Green Without Borders operates a number of forward facilities near the Israeli-Lebanese border which Hezbollah uses for its own activities. In June 2017 and October 2018 the IDF spokesman reported that the organization’s facilities and activities near the Israeli border serve as a front for Hezbollah military operatives disguised as civilians and in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 170.”

In addition to the 15 observation posts along the border, Hezbollah is reportedly building two more posts dozens of yards from Israeli territory.

Earlier this month, the IDF warned that Hezbollah was using Green Without Borders as a front group to strengthen its presence on the Israeli border.