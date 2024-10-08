Hezbollah launches over 100 rockets at Haifa as terror chief says group still ‘capable’ despite Israeli attacks

People take cover as siren warns of incoming missile fired from Yemen, at the parking lot of the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, October 7, 2024. (Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90)

Lebanese terrorists launch largest-yet barrage on northern Israeli city of Haifa, as Hezbollah’s deputy chief declares the group remains combat effective despite major Israeli attacks on its leadership.

By World Israel News Staff

Hezbollah terrorists operating out of southern Lebanon launched over 100 rockets at the northern Israeli city of Haifa and its environs Tuesday afternoon in a pair of barrages, marking the largest attack on the city since October 7th, 2023.

Sirens were sounded across the Haifa Bay area, Akko, and surrounding towns beginning at 12:11 p.m., with a second barrage detected at 12:43/

Most of the incoming projectiles were either intercepted by Israel’s missile defense networks or landed in open spaces, the IDF said, though at least one rocket struck homes in Haifa, along with some damage reported in Kiryat Yam and Kiryat Motzkin outside of Haifa.

One person, a woman in her 70s, was injured in Haifa after being struck by shrapnel, the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency first responder organization said. The woman is listed in light-to-moderate condition.

Amid the attacks Tuesday, Naim Qassem, the deputy chief of Hezbollah and de facto leader following the assassination of Hezbollah executive council chief Hassan Nasrallah last month and the apparent killing of his successor, Hashem Safieddine in an airstrike last Thursday, denied that the terror group’s capabilities had been curtailed by Israel’s attacks.

“You see that our daily accomplishments are great,” Qassem said on Iranian television.

“Hundreds of rockets and dozens of [drone attacks], a great number of [Israeli] settlements and cities have come under rocket fire.”

“I would like to reassure you that our capabilities are fine.”

Despite the elimination of Hezbollah’s chief and the disappearance and apparent killing of his successor, Qassem said the group had “no vacant posts.”

In an apparent nod to Safieddine’s disappearance following an October 3rd Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Qassem said Hezbollah would soon appoint a new leader.