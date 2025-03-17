WATCH: Hezbollah battles Julani forces along Lebanon-Syria border March 17, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-battles-julani-forces-along-lebanon-syria-border/ Email Print Syria accused Hezbollah of abducting and murdering three of its soldiers near the Lebanese border, triggering missile and artillery strikes into Lebanon that lasted late into the night.Wild footageAl-Arabiya team caught between Syria’s new regime rockets and Hezbollah on the Syria-Lebanon border. https://t.co/JSVkQGLwzI pic.twitter.com/gtUiAt3yaK— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 17, 2025 Clashes between Hezbollah and the Syrian Army are continuing to escalate on the border between Northern Lebanon and Syria, as major reinforcement including tanks, self-propelled artillery, rocket launchers, and drones have been deployed by the Syrian Army to the Homs Governorate.… pic.twitter.com/8WCnpshL2r — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 17, 2025 BREAKING: Islamists in Syria are firing at Islamist Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.Praying that both sides succeed. pic.twitter.com/AA1shym1uN — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 16, 2025 Syrian military forces launch intense artillery and rocket strikes on Hezbollah positions after a cell of operatives ambushed and kidnapped three Syrian military personnel on the Syria-Lebanon border, west of Homs, kidnapped them to Lebanese territory and executed them. pic.twitter.com/C1X5WB98op— Adi (@Adi13) March 16, 2025 Read Why the IDF is remaining in five key posts in southern Lebanon - analysis Jolani's Syria is rushing towards Lebanon after Hezbollah kidnapped and executed several HTS soldiers. pic.twitter.com/YOkl0BHtHR— ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) March 16, 2025 ‼️#Hezbollah have targeted a gathering of #HTS Jihadists near the village of Zaita, southwestern #Syria (on the #Syrian–#Lebanese border) from #Lebanon. Here, it is said that a rocket was used, but it was not specified which type of rocket; it could be an ATGM or a MLR barrage. https://t.co/xLK9vPP0G6 pic.twitter.com/kmY9HK0v7M — SyrianOSINT (@SyrianOsint) March 17, 2025 Abu Mohammad al-JulaniHezbollahSyria