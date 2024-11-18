Hezbollah missiles kill one woman in the north, injures 5 in central Israel

The scene where a rocket hit in Ramat Gan. November 18, 2024. Photo by FLASH90 *** Local Caption

‘Central Israel is on fire because of Hezbollah’s indiscriminate rocket fire,’ the Israel Defense Forces stated.

By JNS and World Israel News Staff

Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists fired a missile from Lebanon toward Israel’s densely populated central region on Monday night, wounding five people—with one woman killed in the north and dozens injured.

Safaa Awad, 41, was killed and dozens were injured when a Hezbollah rocket hit a three-story building in the northern town of Shfar’am.

Among the wounded in the incident was a 4-year old boy in serious condition.

In Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan close to Tel Aviv, five people were wounded, one seriously, when they were hit by shrapnel during a Hezbollah missile attack.

The four others sustained moderate and light wounds, stated Magen David Adom, an emergency response group. First responders reportedly evacuated all five victims to Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

“Following the alerts that were activated a short time ago in the center of the country, the Air Force intercepted one launch,” which crossed into Israel from Lebanon, the IDF stated. “A fall was detected, apparently originating from interception fragments.”

Missile alerts were activated throughout the larger Tel Aviv metropolitan area and the country’s coastal plain, sending millions running for shelter, according to the army’s Home Front Command.

Israel Hayom reported that a projectile fell and caused a fire outside the Azrieli Ayalon Mall in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv.

“Police forces are working to isolate the impact scenes and evacuate the wounded. We ask the public to stay away from impact sites and obey instructions of police officers,” the Israel Police stated.

The municipality of Bnei Brak, which borders Ramat Gan, stated that Ben Gurion Street had been closed to traffic due to glass fragments on the road. It called on the public to avoid the area.

Take-offs and landings were briefly suspended at Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport amid the Hezbollah attack, per local media.

“Israel is under attack by Iran-backed terrorist groups hellbent on murdering Israelis and destroying the Jewish state,” AIPAC stated. “America must stand with Israel and ensure our ally has the weapons it needs to fight and win this war.”

“Hezbollah missile attack makes direct hit in Ramat Gan right near our office where we were holding a post-U.S. election victory party. The party like the election was a big success,” wrote Marc Zell, vice president of Republicans Overseas and chair of Republicans Overseas Israel. “

At the same time as the missile attack on Tel Aviv, the Israeli Air Force stated that it shot down a Hezbollah suicide drone launched at the Haifa area.

