Hezbollah orders ‘Day of Rage’ following hospital blast

By World Israel News Staff

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group declared a “Day of Rage” against Israel on Wednesday, following a late-night hospital blast which terrorist organizations blamed on the Jewish דtate.

Some 500 people were killed at a hospital in the Gaza Strip after a rocket likely launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) fell short in the coastal enclave.

However, PIJ and Hamas blamed the explosion on an Israeli airstrike, sparking widespread condemnation from the Arab and Islamic world.

Despite the IDF providing proof that there were no Israeli aircraft in the vicinity of the hospital at the time of the blast, along with a video showing that terror groups had launched multiple rockets at Israel when the explosion occurred, powers in the region have continued to hold Israel accountable for the tragedy.

Hundreds of demonstrators swarmed the U.S. embassy in Beirut after news of the explosion broke on Tuesday night, clashing with local police. Protesters set a building next to the embassy on fire.

Blaming Israel for the explosion, Hezbollah urged “fellow Muslims and Arabs” to hold Israel accountable for the “massacre” and “brutal crime.”

“Let Wednesday, be a day of rage against the enemy,” Hezbollah said in a statement, calling on its followers to “move immediately to streets and squares to express intense anger.”

President Joe Biden and UK British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly have accepted the IDF’s explanation that the hospital blast was caused by a misfired terror rocket.

“Last night, too many jumped to conclusions around the tragic loss of life at Al Ahli hospital. Getting this wrong would put even more lives at risk. Wait for the facts, report them clearly and accurately,” Cleverly wrote on X, in a statement that appeared to be aimed at media outlets who rushed to blame Israel for the explosion.