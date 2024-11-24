Hezbollah’s war costs Israel’s north 5 billion shekels and counting

View of a building that was hit from a missile fired from Lebanon, in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, October 9, 2024. (Photo by David Cohen/Flash90)

Meanwhile, business closures and agricultural destruction have cost a crippling 4 billion shekels.

By Jewish Breaking News

“Once-bustling streets in northern Israel now sit empty, farms lie fallow, and thousands of displaced families wonder if they’ll ever return home.

After thirteen months of relentless attacks by Hezbollah, this formerly prosperous region has been brought to its knees – to the tune of 5 billion shekels ($1.35 billion).

According to Israel’s Tax Authority, direct property damage alone has reached 1.5 billion shekels due to the thousands of missiles and rockets that have destroyed hundreds of homes, schools, and community centers across Israel’s northern frontier.

Meanwhile, business closures and agricultural destruction have cost a crippling 4 billion shekels.

Although Israeli communities along the Lebanese border bear the brunt of Hezbollah’s attacks, the financial bleeding has spread nationwide.

A single Hezbollah missile strike in central Israel’s Hod HaSharon damaged 2,000 apartments, and another strike in northern Tel Aviv last week caused damage estimated at 50 million shekels.

The government’s compensation fund is struggling to keep pace. They’ve already paid out 2 billion shekels to desperate business owners and displaced families, with another 2 billion on deck for the coming months.

Iran’s October missile barrage alone triggered 2,500 claims worth 150 million shekels, including damage to an Air Force base.

However, while the IDF pours billions into defending itself, the human toll of Hezbollah’s rain of missiles cuts much deeper than any balance sheet – forcing Jewish families to abandon homes their grandparents built, leaving ghost towns where vibrant communities once stood.