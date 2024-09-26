Hinting Iran was behind assassination attempts, Trump threatens to ‘blow Iran to smithereens’

Former President Trump suggests Iran may have been behind two attempts on his life, repeatedly threatens to blow Iran ‘to smithereens.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Former President Donald Trump intimated Wednesday that the two attempts made on his life this year may have been orchestrated by the Iranian government, after the Republican 2024 presidential nominee was informed by the Biden administration of “real and specific threats” by the Tehran regime to assassinate him.

During a campaign rally in North Carolina Wednesday evening, Trump hinted that Iran may have been involved in the July 13th shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania that left him wounded in the ear, and in the September 15th, shooting at Trump’s golf club in Florida.

“As you know, there have been two assassination attempts on my life that we know of, and they may or may not involve – but possibly do – Iran,” Trump said.

The former president then threatened repeatedly to retaliate against Iran for any possible future assassination attempts by bombing the country “to smithereens.”

“If I were the president, I would inform the threatening country, in this case Iran, that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens.”

The United States, Trump continued, has been “threatened very directly by Iran,” emphasizing the need to provide a credible threat of retaliation for any potential future attacks.

“The best way to do it is through the office of the president, that if you do any attacks on former presidents or candidates for president, your country gets blown to smithereens, as we say.”

Trump made the comments a day after the Biden administration is said to have informed the former president of “threats” by Iran to assassinate him.

“President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States,” Cheung said late Tuesday night.

This is not the first time Trump has hinted at a possible link between the attempts on his life and the Iranian government.

In July, following the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that were he to be assassinated, the U.S. should wipe Iran “off the face of the Earth.”

“If they do ‘assassinate President Trump,’ which is always a possibility, I hope that America obliterates Iran, wipes it off the face of the Earth – If that does not happen, American Leaders will be considered ‘gutless’ cowards!”

On Thursday, Trump announced plans to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, the scene of the first assassination attempt, for a campaign rally, slated for October 5th.