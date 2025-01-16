Hostage mother may see one son return while the other remains in Gaza

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The announcement of the hostage release deal still waiting to be finalized was bittersweet for Ruth Strom, as one of her sons is slated for release during the first phase of the agreement while her other son remains a captive in Gaza.

“It is not easy for a mother to hear this,” Strom told Reuters.

Her sons Iair (38) and Eitan (46) Horn were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th.

Iair was on the list of 33 hostages who would be released in the first stage of the deal.

The fact that the first hostages to be released are women, children, older men, and those who require medical attention implies that Iair is being released because he may be unwell.

Although Ruth had not heard updates about her sons, she said she believed they are being held together.

She imagined the agonizing scenario of one of them being released and the other having to stay behind.

“But what will happen at the moment when they are separated and told that one is coming out and the other is not?” she said. “I know that their strength is to be together, to be there for each other,” she told Reuters.

Ninety-eight hostages are being held in Gaza, and it is believed that a number of them are no longer alive.

Following the release of the initial 33, other hostages will be released through subsequent negotiations, and the details are uncertain.

The only information Ruth has received about Iair and Eitan was from hostages who were released during the pause in fighting last November.

“They said that they were not injured,” she recounted. “At first, they were held in an apartment but were later moved to the tunnels.”

Strom said that, for comfort, she speaks to her sons as if they are with her.

“I ask them to wait just a little longer, it will happen and you will be back with us. I ask for their forgiveness, for all the time that has passed in which they are not back here.”

“I have been optimistic from the first day, despite the ups and downs,” said Ruth.