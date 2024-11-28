Housing Minister Goldknopf inspects proposed Israeli settlements in Gaza

In 2005, 9000 Israelis were evacuated from 25 settlements in Gaza, and since then, many Israelis have advocated for a renewing a Jewish presence in the region.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Housing and Construction Minister Yitzchak Goldknopf said that he inspected the sites of proposed future Israeli settlements in Gaza.

On X, Goldknopf posted a picture of himself with Daniella Weiss, the head of the Nachala Settlement Movement, holding up a map of plans for settlements in Gaza.

The minister has advocated Israelis establishing homes once again in the Gaza Strip.

In 2005, 9000 Israelis were evacuated from 25 settlements in Gaza, and since then, many Israelis have advocated for a renewing a Jewish presence in the region.

In his tweet, Goldknopf wrote, “Today, I toured the Gaza Strip settlements. Jewish settlement here is the response to the horrific massacre and a response to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which, instead of focusing on the 101 hostages, chose to issue arrest warrants against the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense.”

Goldknopf did not enter Gaza but inspected the territory through binoculars.

In another post on X, Nachala thanked Minister Goldknopf for his willingness to “tour and observe the future settlement locations in Gaza.”

The post continued, “Together, we will build Jewish cities in Gaza, which will help lower apartment prices across the country, with the understanding that without settlement, there is no security. Gaza is ours, forever.”

According to Hebrew media, some IDF soldiers, without permission from their superiors, let Weiss in to investigate sites for future Israeli settlements in Gaza.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that Israel should re-occupy Gaza and “encourage” the Arabs living there to relocate.

At a conference in August, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that if there had still been Jewish settlements in Gaza, the October 7 terror attack would never have happened.

At the 10th Katif Conference for National Responsibility held Monday, Smotrich said, “If there had been Jewish settlement in Gush Katif, the [October 7] massacre would not have happened.”

He added that Israel’s disengagement from Gaza turned Hamas into a “terror monster.”