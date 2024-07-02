Houthis claim they attacked four ships heading to Haifa

However, according to a weekend report, “no maritime incidents were detected during the past 24 hours.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Iran-backed Houthi terrorists claimed they attacked four ships “on three fronts” heading to Haifa on Saturday, according to UAE-based Al Ain news site.

Although there is no evidence that these attacks took place, the Houthis, who have disrupted shipping since October 7th, said they struck the ships in protest that they were entering “occupied Palestine,” a term the terrorists use for Israel.

However, according to a weekend report, “no maritime incidents were detected during the past 24 hours,” suggesting that the Houthi claims may be fabricated.

Nonetheless, the Houthis claimed to have struck the MSC Unific in the Arabian Sea, the British landing ship “Anvil Point” in the Indian Ocean, the American oil tanker Delonix in the Red Sea, and the Lucky Sailor container ship in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Houthis claimed it bombed the Israeli ship (MSC Unific) in the Arabian Sea with ballistic missiles and struck decisively. At the same time, it targeted the American oil ship (Delonix) in the Red Sea for the second time in a week with ballistic missiles.

Iranian media supported the Houthis claim, “The Yemeni armed forces say they have carried out new operations against four ships associated with the United States, Britain, and the Zionist regime with missiles,” IRNA reported, citing Russia’s TASS Russian News Agency.

In addition, the Houthis said they were involved in a “joint operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” during which they targeted the oil tanker Waler, the container ship Johannes Maersk, and the Delonix tanker.

Again, these claims were not supported by external evidence.

The Houthis have been attempting to expand their reach and to make strikes in the Mediterranean Sea.

Recently, the Houthis managed to sink a ship using a suicide drone.

On June 30th, US Central Command reported, “In the past 24 hours, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a self-defense engagement, destroying three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) in the Red Sea.”

They continued, “It was determined the USVs presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure.”