Human chain protects German synagogue as Nazi graffiti sprayed on Jewish homes

Throughout numerous neighborhoods in Berlin, unknown perpetrators have spray painted Stars of David on the doors of apartment buildings where Jews live.

By World Israel News Staff

Some 350 people formed a human chain outside of Berlin’s Frankelufer Synagogue on Friday, following a spike in antisemitism during the ongoing Swords of Iron War.

Images from the scene circulating on social media show hundreds of local Germans, including Jews and non-Jews, gathered on the street outside of the house of worship.

Hung on the synagogue’s gate were some 40 posters bearing the images and names of Israeli civilians kidnapped by Hamas, including infants.

Last Friday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and others called for a global Day of Rage, in order to demonstrate Muslim opposition to IAF strikes in the Gaza Strip.

The military action comes as a response to the deadliest terror attacks in Israeli history.

The Jewish community in Berlin had been concerned about the Day of Rage providing cover for attacks against the synagogue.

Likely due to the large presence of onlookers, the synagogue was not vandalized that day.

However, there have been separate incidents putting local Jews on edge.

Berichte aus der jüdischen Community in Berlin. Gestern wurden private Wohnhäuser, in denen Jüdinnen/ Juden leben, mit Davidsternen markiert. pic.twitter.com/ZeL4Uw93sC — Anna Staroselski (@AStaroselski) October 14, 2023

Throughout numerous neighborhoods in Berlin, unknown perpetrators have spray painted Stars of David on the doors of apartment buildings where Jews live.

The action is reminiscent of Nazi-era policies which forced Jews to publicly identify themselves.

Yael, an Israeli mother who has lived with her family in Berlin for almost ten years, told Israel Hayom that the graffiti was a “punch to the gut.”

She added that the presence of the graffiti, coupled with the declaration of the Day of Rage, were enough to convince her not to send her children to school.

“When I saw the Star of David, I kept them at home,” she said.

“And my children are in a completely public system, they speak German, most of their friends are Germans, not Israelis.”

Yael said she now advises her children not to speak Hebrew in public.