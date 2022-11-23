Hundreds attend funeral of Jerusalem terror victim, ‘boy who never wronged anyone’

“He was a boy who never wronged anyone in the world, and he was murdered simply because he was Jewish,” says Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

By JNS

Hundreds of people attended the funeral on Wednesday afternoon of 16-year-old Israeli Aryeh Shechopek, who was killed earlier in the day in the first of twin terror bombings in Jerusalem.

The teenager was killed at a crowded bus stop near the entrance to the capital while on his way to study at his religious school in Moshav Beit Meir.

Authorities believe that blast and another at the Ramot junction were caused by two remotely detonated bombs packed with nails to cause maximum damage.

“I am sending condolences on behalf of all citizens of Israel to the family of Aryeh Shechopek…who was killed today in the terrible terrorist attack. May his memory be for a blessing,” Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid convened a security meeting on Wednesday attended by, among others, Defense Minister Gantz, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar and Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev.

“I would first like to send my condolences and the condolences of the government of Israel to the family of Aryeh Shechopek, of blessed memory. He was a boy who never wronged anyone in the world, and he was murdered simply because he was Jewish. I also wish a speedy and full recovery to the wounded,” said Lapid following the meeting.

“This event is different from what we have seen in recent years. An extensive intelligence effort is now underway that will lead us to find these heinous terrorists, those behind them, and those who provided them with weapons,” he continued. “I want to say to the citizens of Israel: We will find them. They can run, they can hide—it won’t help them; the security forces will reach them. If they resist, they will be eliminated. If not, we will punish them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Canadian Ambassador to Israel Lisa Stadelbauer confirmed that Shechopek also held Canadian citizenship.