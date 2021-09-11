‘I have a dream’ that all security prisoners will be released, says Arab-Israeli political leader

By World Israel News Staff

Interviewed on Mako news’ ‘Meet the Press’ on Saturday night, Arab Joint List political alliance chairman Ayman Odeh reiterated his support for the Palestinian terrorists who escaped from Israel’s Gilboa prison Monday morning.

“I have a dream that everyone will be released, that a Palestinian state will be established alongside Israel. My dream is that there will be no prisons, no occupation,” he stated, Channel 12 reported.

“People have escaped from prison – all prisons should be closed. All these prisoners should be in the Palestinian state that will be established next to Israel. The occupation is the root of all evil. There is only one last occupation in the whole world – what Israel is doing to the Palestinian people.”

Odeh slammed the massive manhunt in the north over the last five day for the fugitives, saying there isn’t enough policing when it comes to the high rate of crime in Arab-Israeli centers.

“The most painful issue, here in Deir al-Assad, two Arabs were murdered five months ago,” he said. “They did not see the police and security forces, nothing. This is the most important thing for us, the eradication of violence and crime. Everyone who sees the police in recent days asks the police – where have you been? ”

“The Arab citizens of the State of Israel, more than 90% of them, want peace, democracy and social justice. Whoever thinks we will be outside the problem of occupation, we will not be. The entire occupation mechanism, including prisons, is completely illegitimate.”

“Millions of Palestinians will stop the occupation,” he declared.

The escaped prisoners were guilty of murderous terror attacks against Israeli civilians. Four of the six were captured over the weekend with the help of Arab-Israeli citizens, who refused the fugitives’ requests for food and instead informed police.

Palestinian terrorist backers in Judea and Samaria have been rioting in support of the escapees, and rockets were launched into Israel from Gaza on Saturday night.

The terrorist fugitives captured over the weekend include convicted Palestinian Islamic Jihad members Yaquob Qadiri and Mahmoud al-Arida, and Zakaria Zubeidi, former commander of Fatah’s Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

“As a result of its active participation in terror and direct responsibility for the murder of hundreds of Israelis, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades has been designated as a terror organization by Israel, the US, Canada, the European Union and others,” notes Palestinian Media Watch.