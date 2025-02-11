Idan Amedi not returning for Season 5 of hit show ‘Fauda’

Amedi, 36, was wounded in January last year in an explosion in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, which killed six soldiers and injured several others.

By Sveta Listratov, TPS

Israeli actor and musician Idan Amedi will not reprise his role as undercover operative Sagi Tzur in the upcoming fifth season of Fauda.

Amedi, who was seriously injured while serving in Gaza and is undergoing a long rehabilitation process, informed the show’s producers that he would be unable to participate in the new season.

“The filming schedule conflicted with Amedi’s planned international tour, making it impossible for him to participate in the new season” explained a statement to The Press Service of Israel from the public relations office of Sari Israeli, which represents the actor-musician.

Amedi is scheduled to perform in Jerusalem on February 19, his birthday.

Amedi, 36, was wounded in January last year in an explosion in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, which killed six soldiers and injured several others. He was hospitalized for over two weeks at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

Despite the injury, he has announced a return to the stage, with performances scheduled to begin this month.

Upon his release from the hospital in January last year, when asked how his rehabilitation would impact the filming of Fauda, which was already known to be renewed for its fifth season, Amedi said, “The creators are already working to adapt the script to our current reality. I will be back in the series with God’s help next season.”

Now it is confirmed that the show’s creators will have to find a way to write out his character, Sagi Tzur, in the upcoming season.

Amedi, who joined Fauda in 2017, is also a well-known singer-songwriter. His debut song, “A Warrior’s Pain,” became one of Israel’s most iconic songs in 2010.

Last month, he released Superman, his first album since being wounded, which was met with great success. Over the years, he has released six albums, blending themes of military service, resilience, and Israeli identity.