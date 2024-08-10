IDF and Shin Bet eliminate Hamas commander in Lebanon

The Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the port city of Sidon, Lebanon (AP/Mohammed Zaatari)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet killed a Hamas commander in the Lebanese port city of Sidon on Friday.

The Hamas commander was identified as Samer al-Hajj; his bodyguard is in critical condition.

A joint statement by the IDF and Shin Bet said al-Hajj was involved in “advancing terror attacks and projectile launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory.”

al-Hajj recruited and trained terrorists from the Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp.

The Hamas commander was riding with his bodyguard when two missiles hit his vehicle.

People in the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp protested the killing by holding signs and chanting pro-Hamas slogans.

The IDF also said on Friday it hit rocket launchers in the village of Kfarhamam that were being used to attack Israel.

The IDF also attacked Hezbollah infrastructure in Ayta ash-Shab, Markaba, Mhaibib, and Kafr Kila.

In addition, Israel’s army eliminated two terrorists in Naqoura, while Hezbollah fired a rocket at Kiryat Shmona with no injuries.

Since October 8th, Hezbollah has fired missiles into northern Israel, leading to the evacuation of 60, o00 Israelis from border communities.

At the same time, Israel has struck targets in Lebanon, including the assassination of Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander who was the mastermind of the missile attack in the Golan Heights that killed 12 children at a soccer game.

This was followed by the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, for which Israel has not claimed responsibility.

As a result, both Iran and Hezbollah have threatened Israel with severe retaliatory attacks.

According to US intelligence, there is some indication that Hezbollah may attack Israel before Iran does.

Two intelligence sources told CNN that “Hezbollah looks increasingly like it may strike Israel” in an assault that would be “independent of whatever Iran may intend to do.

One source explained to the outlet that Hezbollah is preparing more quickly than Iran for an assault on Israel.

Meanwhile, the source claimed Iran still has not decided on the nature or timing of its attack.

The second source stressed that due to Hezbollah’s proximity to Israel, in neighboring Lebanon, the group does not need to make significant preparations in order to strike.