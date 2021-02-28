IDF apprehends terrorist in attempted stabbing attack

The Israeli civilian, Binyamin Cohen, a resident of Yitzhar, was not injured in the attack.

By World Israel News Staff

IDF troops apprehended on Sunday the terrorist who attempted to stab an Israeli civilian at the Yitzhar Junction south of Nablus, or Shechem on Wednesday.

Over the last few days, a manhunt was conducted in order to locate the terrorist after he escaped the scene, the IDF reports.

The Israeli civilian, Binyamin Cohen, a resident of Yitzhar, was not injured in the attack. A video of his brave actions as the Arab swung a knife shows him shouting, punching and kicking the terrorist before fleeing.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said at the time, “I want to give my support to the heroic resident of Yitzhar who fought with his bare hands against the terrorist and prevented a murderous attack.”

The attack followed another in Jerusalem on Monday. Police successfully thwarted that attack and apprehended the suspect, 27, from a nearby village. In his initial interrogation, he claimed that he wanted to harm the security forces due to the death of his mother.

On Feb. 1, an Arab terrorist attacked and stabbed an ultra-Orthodox student. The victim managed to fend off the terrorist and sustained a light injury to his hand.

Attorney Haim Bleicher from the Honenu rights organization said that “this is a serious attack in which, only by a miracle and thanks to the student’s resourcefulness in instinctively being able to fend off the terrorist, he survived a severe injury.”