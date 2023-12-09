IDF intensifies operations in Gaza, Hamas targets troops from UNRWA schools and mosques

The IDF reported Hamas was continuing to fire rockets at Israel from humanitarian safe zones in Gaza.

By Charles Bybelezer, JNS

Israel Defense Forces troops continued to operate deep inside the Gaza Strip on Saturday as fighter jets struck Hamas assets across the Palestinian enclave.

In one operation, terrorists holed up in a school in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City ambushed Israeli soldiers, who responded with fire to eliminate the threat.

במהלך הלילה נמשכה הלחימה ברצועת עזה, מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו והשמידו מטרות טרור ומחבלים, כוחות קרקעיים המשיכו בלחימה במרחבים השונים. לוחמים מצוות הקרב של חטיבת כפיר נתקלו בחוליית מחבלים במרחב בית ספר בשכונת שג'עייה, הלוחמים ניהלו חילופי אש וחיסלו את המחבלים >> pic.twitter.com/zEo7LrGORn — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 9, 2023

The IDF on Saturday published a video of Hamas terrorists in Shejaiya beating Palestinian civilians and stealing their supplies.

“The Hamas terrorist group deprives Gaza residents of food and equipment, delivering them instead to its members to satisfy their needs,” said IDF Arabic-language Spokesman Avichay Adraee. “Hamas is the enemy of the people in Gaza.”

#عاجل بالقبضات والهراوات: صور جديدة تكشف الفجوة بين سكان غزة وقادة حماس! يقوم رجال حماس بضرب وسرقة المواد الغذائية والإمدادات الإنسانية من سكان قطاع غزة صور جديدة نكشفها اليوم وتثبت الفجوة بين رجال حماس وسكان القطاع حيث قام عناصر حماس بضرب مواطنين غزيين في حي الشجاعية ونهب… pic.twitter.com/akhIpJzIKv — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 9, 2023

The IDF also said Hamas was continuing to fire rockets at Israel from humanitarian safe zones in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Palestinian terrorists on Saturday opened fire on troops from an UNRWA school and a mosque in Beit Hanun, in the northeastern Strip.

לוחמי צוות הקרב של חטיבה 5 פעלו במרחב בית חאנון ותקפו פעילים שירו ממסגד ומבית ספר של אונר״א לעברם. אמש, תקפו כוחות זרוע הים מבנה ברצועת עזה בו זוהו מספר מחבלים ע״י הכוחות היבשתיים המתמרנים ברצועה >> pic.twitter.com/RHvgZv8kst — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 9, 2023

During another operation, Israeli troops uncovered a sniper rifle and ammunition hidden inside a teddy bear at a school.

In another school nearby, soldiers uncovered weapons stashed away in classrooms, some of them inside bags bearing the UNRWA logo.

Israelis placed teddy bears to remind the world of the 137 hostages still held by terrorists in Gaza. Hamas hid sniper rifles and ammunition inside a teddy bear. Can you see the difference between the two? pic.twitter.com/zmxV6UEh3r — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 9, 2023

Also on Saturday, terrorists in Lebanon fired several rockets towards Israel, causing no injuries.

The IDF responded by attacking the sources of the fire.

Israeli troops also employed tank fire to eliminate a terror threat near the city of Metula.

Overnight Friday, Israel Air Force fighter jets responded to rocket fire by striking a series of Hezbollah terror assets in Lebanon, including command and control centers.

כוחות צה"ל תקפו מוקדם יותר היום עמדת תצפית מאוישת של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה. בנוסף, כוחות צה"ל זיהו מחבלים ששהו בעמדת שיגור נ"ט, ממנה בוצע אמש ירי לשטח ישראל. כוחות צה"ל תקפו את החולייה pic.twitter.com/QFz1sd4kab — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 8, 2023

Earlier on Friday, the IDF’s 98th Paratrooper Division, under the command of Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus, engaged in intense combat in the Khan Yunis area, a key Hamas stronghold in southern Gaza.

“We positioned ourselves in the city center. Within this combat zone, where we are, you can see all this open area, the orchards, the enemy is jumping out at us from the orchards from the tunnels,” said Goldfus.

“We are working methodically, with precision, moving from tunnel to tunnel, house to house and striking the terrorists as accurately as possible,” he added.