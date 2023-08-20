IDF intercepts Gaza drone flying toward Israel

A drone camera used by the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

The UAV posed no threat to Israelis residing along the border with the Hamas-ruled enclave, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

By JNS

Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system on Sunday intercepted a drone over the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on its way toward Israeli territory.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was monitored from the moment it took off and did not cross into Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

It had not posed a threat to Israelis residing along the border with the Palestinian enclave, and as such no alert systems were activated, said the IDF.

Last week, the Hamas terrorist group claimed to have captured an Israeli drone that fell in Gaza.

Palestinian media reported that an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft had crashed in the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City on Aug. 14. The following day, Hamas published a video purportedly showing the captured drone, which it said was an “Orbiter 1K” model.

While the IDF denied it owned the drone, a senior military officer said that it belonged to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

It was not clear whether any sensitive information was leaked or what the drone’s purpose was.

Earlier this month, security guards at the Erez Crossing into Gaza thwarted an attempt to smuggle 10 reconnaissance drones hidden in a minibus. The drones were flagged by a specially trained canine.

Last month, a local wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group claimed to have shot down an IDF UAV, publishing a video that they said showed the downed drone, of the quadcopter type.

In May, Israeli air defenses shot down a drone flying in a suspicious manner over Gaza. The prior month, an Israeli fighter jet intercepted an unidentified aircraft over the enclave.

Israel also downed drones emanating from Gaza in February and March.