IDF jets retaliate after rocket attack, bomb Hamas weapons factory

IDF warplanes struck a Hamas target following a rocket attack.

By World Israel News Staff

Overnight, a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory, the IDF reported on Thursday.

In response, IDF fighter jets struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF says it holds the Hamas terror organization responsible for events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it. “Hamas will bear the consequences for actions against Israeli civilians,” it said in a statement.

Israel’s southern residents have endured ongoing rocket attacks from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

They have demanded that the Israeli government take stronger action to stop the onslaught.

On Wednesday, an Israeli who lives near the Strip, Adele Raemer, spoke at the U.N. Security Council’s monthly meeting on the Middle East. She was a guest of U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft. It marked the first time someone from southern Israel had appeared before the council.

“Have you ever had to run for your life?” Raemer, whose bedroom was destroyed by a rocket during Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014 — asked the council.

“When I hear the Red Alert early warning system for incoming rockets, I know that I have between 5-10 seconds to get to someplace safe — regardless of where I am in my little kibbutz house. If I am out, I either throw myself down next to a wall — or just lie down wherever I am, cover my head and hope that whatever falls doesn’t fall too close.”

“During the 11 rounds of escalated rocket fire that we have had in the past year and a half, there were numerous alerts every single day,” she recalled. “1,800 rockets were launched at our communities during this period. What would any of you do if this number of projectiles was launched over your border?”