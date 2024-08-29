IDF Judea and Samaria op needed to ‘remove immediate terror threats’

Israeli soldiers seen during a military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank, August 28, 2024. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

The IDF has identified a systematic strategy by Iran to arm and support terrorist groups on seven fronts across the Middle East.

By Yaakov Lappin, JNS

The Israel Defense Forces is engaged in significant counterterrorism operations in northern Samaria, targeting terrorist activities in areas like Jenin and Tulkarm.

According to IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, these operations are part of a broader effort to address the ongoing and escalating terror threats in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking to journalists via video call on Wednesday, Shoshani emphasized the persistent nature of the threat, noting that “terror in Judea and Samaria is not something new, it is not a new threat.”

He explained that even before Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, terror attacks had claimed the lives of over 30 Israelis in 2023 alone.

The terror threat has only intensified since Oct. 7, with numerous deadly attacks being carried out against Israeli civilians and security forces.

Shoshani highlighted two recent attacks as examples of the violence emanating from Judea and Samaria.

One involved the murder of Gideon Peri, a 35-year-old Israeli civilian who was killed on Aug. 18 by a Palestinian worker in an industrial park that was supposed to foster Israeli-Palestinian cooperation, said Shoshani.

The second attack saw the murder of 23-year-old Israeli civilian Yonatan Deutsch on Aug. 11 in a drive-by shooting in the Jordan Valley.

These incidents are part of a broader pattern of Palestinian violence in recent months, he said.

The IDF has identified a systematic strategy by Iran to arm and support terrorist groups in seven fronts across the Middle East, including in Judea and Samaria, Shoshani stated.

He pointed out that Iran has been actively smuggling weapons and explosives into the region to be used in terror attacks against Israeli civilians.

This strategy, he said, is part of Iran’s broader goal to destabilize the region and support terrorist activities against Israel.

In response to these threats, the IDF has been conducting targeted operations to remove immediate terror threats in real time.

Shoshani noted that these operations are not new and have been ongoing for the past 11 months as part of Israel’s effort to ensure the stability of the area.

“We need to operate to remove terror threats, immediate terror threats in real time all across our arenas, to make sure that attacks against civilians that can kill our civilians do not happen,” he said.

Shoshani provided detailed information on the operations currently underway in Jenin and Tulkarm.

In these areas, the IDF has observed a significant rise in terrorist activity over the past year, with over 150 shooting and explosive attacks originating there, he said.

He emphasized that these operations are being conducted in a precise and targeted manner, with the goal of eliminating terrorist infrastructure while minimizing harm to civilians.

The IDF’s operations in Tulkarem have already resulted in the elimination of three armed terrorists who posed an immediate threat to security forces.

In Jenin, two additional armed terrorists were eliminated, and five wanted suspects were apprehended.

The IDF also confiscated weapons, including M16 rifles and ammunition, and dismantled explosives that had been planted under roads in the area.

Shoshani also highlighted the broader strategy employed by terrorists in Judea and Samaria, which includes the planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) under roads and in civilian areas.

These IEDs pose a severe threat to both Israeli forces and Palestinian civilians, as they cause extensive damage to infrastructure and disrupt daily life in these areas.

The IDF has been working to expose and dismantle these explosives to prevent further casualties.

In addition to the operations in Jenin and Tulkarem, the IDF’s regional brigades conducted a smaller counterterrorism operation in the Far’a area of the Jordan Valley.

During this operation, an aircraft struck and eliminated four armed terrorists who posed a threat to Israeli forces.

Weapons were confiscated, and explosives were dismantled in this area as well.

Shoshani stressed the importance of these operations in preventing future terror attacks.

“We will continue operating in a focused, targeted counterterrorism operations to stop the threat of terror against our civilians in all arenas,” he said.

The operations in Judea and Samaria are part of Israel’s broader strategy to address the multi-front war it faces.

Shoshani noted that the IDF’s approach has been shaped by the lessons learned from the Oct. 7 massacre, emphasizing the need for real-time action to prevent terror attacks.

Fire exchanges between IDF forces and terrorist groups in Jenin and Tulkarem have occurred in recent days, he noted.

Joe Truzman, a Senior Research Analyst at the Washington D.C. Foundation for Defense of Democracy’s Long War Journal, stated on Wednesday that, “Iran-backed terrorist groups have gained a significant foothold in the West Bank over the last three years.”

He explained that with Iran’s support, “weapons have flooded the West Bank, including some arms that are considered advanced.”

Truzman noted that “around 2020, Iran eyed an opportunity in the West Bank to foment chaos.”

The combination of a weak Palestinian Authority and deteriorating relations with Israel created a vacuum that Iran exploited to bolster terror groups in the region, he argued.

“There are more than two dozen branches established by Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades in the West Bank,” Truzman added, pointing out that these groups operate extensively, particularly in the northern areas of Judea and Samaria.