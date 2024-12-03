IDF kills seven Hamas terrorists who took part in October 7th atrocities

Seven Hamas terrorists involved in the October 7th attacks whom the IDF said were recently eliminated. (IDF)

Israeli forces eliminate seven Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7th and took part in the atrocities across southwestern Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip have killed seven more terrorists affiliated with Hamas who were involved in the invasion of southwestern Israel on October 7th and the subsequent atrocities on the Israeli-side of the border, an Israeli military spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement released by the IDF spokesperson’s office, reserve soldiers from the army’s 99th Division, serving in their third deployment since October 7th, 2023, have been operating in the Gaza Strip for the past two weeks.

During their most recent deployment to the Gaza Strip, the 99th Division killed seven Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7th.

The eliminated terrorists include Marzouk al-Hur, Maaz al-Hur, Abd Abu-Awad Yusri, Omar Abu-Abdallah, and Maad Abu-Garboua.

In addition, two members of the elite Nukhba Force unit, which spearheaded the invasions of October 7th, were killed, including Ahmed Zahid and Abd al-Razzeq, a Hamas combat engineer.

The IDF’s 179th and 551st Brigades carried out multiple raids in the Gaza Strip recently, the army spokesperson said, in operations targeting Hamas facilities, observation posts, and sniper positions.

During their raids, the 179th and 551st Brigades also confiscated or dismantled weapons at a number of caches.

The caches included stores of bullet-proof vests, grenades, guns, ammunition, explosives, and mortars.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, the IDF said it had carried out a drone strike on a vehicle transporting several terrorists in northern Samaria, outside the Palestinian Authority-administered town of Aqabah, on the western edge of the Jordan Valley.

The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry reported that two people were killed in the drone strike, with a third person injured and listed in moderate condition.