IDF opens fire on Arab stone-throwers attacking Jewish cars, killing one

Arab terrorists hurl stones at Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Kfar Qaddum in Samaria. September 23, 2022. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

One Arab terrorist killed and a second seriously wounded as IDF cracks down on attacks against Israeli drivers in Judea and Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli security forces shot and killed an Arab terrorist who attacked Israeli motorists in Samaria Saturday, and wounded a second terrorist, the Palestinian Authority said.

According to a report by the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry Saturday, IDF forces shot two Arab stone-throwers as they attacked Israeli civilians driving down Route 60, the primary north-south traffic artery in Judea and Samaria.

The incident occurred outside of the Palestinian Authority-administered towns of Silwad and Sinjil, in the Ramallah district Saturday evening.

The two terrorists hit and damaged multiple Israeli vehicles, prompting IDF soldiers to open fire at the stone-throwers.

Eighteen-year-old Musab Mohammad Nofal, a resident of the Palestinian Authority-administered town of al-Mazra’a ash-Sharqiya was fatally wounded, succumbing to his wounds at the Palestine Medical Complex hospital in Ramallah.

The second terrorist was rushed to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he is listed in serious condition.

According to a statement by the Israeli army, the soldiers ambushed the stone-throwers during the attack.

No Israelis were reported injured in the attacks.

In a separate incident, Arab rioters clashed with Israeli security forces outside of Al Quds University in the town of Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem.

The rioters hurled stones and fire bombs at the Israeli security personnel, prompting the soldiers to fire rubber coated bullets and tear gas canisters at the mob.

The Palestinian Authority’s WAFA media outlet claimed 60 rioters were injured during the clashes.