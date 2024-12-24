IDF reconstructs Syrian outposts in preparation for prolonged stay

Israeli soldiers seen in Mitzpe Shlagim Outpost, on the top of Mount Hermon, overlooking Syria, on December 12, 2024. (Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90)

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces is preparing for a prolonged stay on the Syrian Golan Heights, at least until the end of winter, Hebrew media reported on Monday.

The IDF is working around the clock to finish a sophisticated logistics operation before the possible arrival of extreme weather conditions, including snow storms, according to Ynet.

The Israeli military’s Technological and Logistics Directorate has reportedly opened new routes to the Syrian peak of Mount Hermon, and has been transporting tons of construction materials and equipment to the military outposts located at the top to further establish Israel’s control over the commanding terrain.

The IDF is working in two main bases on the Syrian side, according to the report. The first, at an elevation of 7,874 feet, is planned to accommodate troops even if the snow piles 20 feet high.

At the very top of Mount Hermon, which stands at 9,186 feet, the second base is undergoing a “facelift” that involves cleaning, whitewashing, repairing, installing military communication and intelligence gathering equipment, and adding furniture, containers to store food and a water tank with a 20,000-liter capacity.

In addition, the bases will include hypothermal rooms for independent medical treatment, kitchens and cooking gas, generators, dry, frozen and dry foods, as well as special provisions of ski masks, tactical boots, three sets of thermal uniforms, one-piece snowsuits, special gloves and more.

Since the fall of Syria’s Assad regime on Oct. 8, Israeli troops have taken up positions inside and beyond the Syrian buffer zone, including the strategic Syrian side of Mount Hermon.

The Israeli Air Force has also conducted hundreds of strikes on Assad military assets.

On Sunday, Hebrew media reported that Jerusalem has warned Syria’s de facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa that it will not tolerate jihadist groups establishing a foothold in southern Syria.

In the message, Israel stressed that it is prepared to keep troops positioned in the demilitarized Golan Heights buffer zone as long as is necessary to maintain border security, according to Ynet.

However, Jerusalem indicated that it might consider transferring control of the buffer zone to a stable and accountable Syrian government should such an authority emerge.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz and other senior security officials reviewed Israeli troop deployments on the Syrian border on Dec. 17.

“We are holding this assessment in order to decide on the deployment of the IDF in this important place until another arrangement is found that ensures Israel’s security,” the prime minister stated.