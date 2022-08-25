IDF soldier injured during arrest of terrorists in Samaria

In an overnight counterterrorism operation, 15 wanted persons were arrested throughout Judea and Samaria.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

An Israeli soldier was lightly injured Wednesday night during an operation to arrest wanted terrorists in the Arab village of Bruqin in Samaria.

The IDF stated that the soldier was hit in the hand by terrorist gunfire. The troops arrested the suspects and the operation was completed.

The injured soldier was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Israeli security forces also operated at several locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the villages of Zieta, Sinjil, Sabah el Khir, Ikhtaba, and Kifal Hareth.

IDF forces arrested two wanted persons in the city of Jenin and worked to arrest four more wanted persons and confiscate weapons in the village of Deir al-Basha in Samaria.

In Shechem (Nablus), the Israeli forces arrested two wanted persons. During the operation, terrorists threw stones and shot at the soldiers.

In the village of Silwad, two wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were arrested.

In the village of El Fawar, the forces exposed and confiscated weapons.

In Abu Dis, Israeli forces acting on intelligence searched a suspect’s home and found gun parts and ammunition. They encountered a violent disturbance that included the throwing of explosives, Molotov cocktails, stones and fireworks. The forces responded by firing means to disperse the demonstrations. A suspect was arrested.

A total of 15 wanted persons were arrested throughout Judea and Samaria

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent months.