IDF soldier wounded, 2 terrorists killed in Tulkarem raid

The IDF used aerial strikes to destroy a “war room” in Tukarem, where terror group operatives had stockpiled weapons and were planning attacks.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli soldier was moderately wounded during clashes between the IDF and terror groups operating in the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Nur Shams, near Tulkarem early Sunday morning.

The IDF was conducting a counter-terror raid, which saw troops successfully seize large amounts of explosives and weapons, as well as arrest several suspects wanted for terror-related offenses.

The mission was a collaborative effort involving soldiers from the Golani Brigade, Yahalom special forces, the Border Police, the Egoz commando unit, and the Shin Bet intelligence agency.

כוחות צה״ל מיחידת אגוז, יהל”ם, סיירת גולני, הנדסה, מג״ב ושב”כ, פעלו הלילה במבצע חטיבתי לסיכול טרור במחנה הפליטים נור א-שמס שבחטיבת מנשה. הכוחות איתרו מבנה והשמידו בתוכו חדר המשמש לניהול לחימה>> pic.twitter.com/0CIhVzk39e — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 24, 2023

Additionally, the IDF used aerial strikes to destroy a “war room” in Tukarem, where terror group operatives had stockpiled weapons and were planning attacks.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, the IDF’s Spokesperson’s Unit said that soldiers from the Golani Brigade and Yahalom special forces unit were targeted by local terror groups during the mission.

Terrorists threw IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) and opened fire at troops, causing soldiers to return fire, killing two.

Palestinian Authority news outlet WAFA identified the two slain men as Abdurrahman Suleiman Abu Daghash, 32, and Asaad Jab’awi, 21.

One Israeli soldier, who has not been named, was moderately wounded by shrapnel and transported to a hospital.

Footage published by the IDF showed that local terror groups had planted a series of IEDs on the roadside prior to the raid.

The army used bulldozers as part of its efforts to destroy the explosives.

Over the weekend, the Israeli air force struck two Hamas outposts along the Gaza-Israel border, following the launch of incendiary terror balloons from the Strip.