IDF soldiers retake part of Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Wednesday that its ground troops had taken back control from Hamas of parts of the Netzarim Corridor, which divides the northern Gaza Strip from its south.

“During the last 24 hours, IDF forces began a focused ground operation in the central and southern Gaza Strip with the aim of expanding the security zone and creating a partial barrier between the northern and southern parts of the Strip,” the IDF stated, confirming local reports.

As part of the renewed ground operation, soldiers “took control and extended their control back to the center of the Netzarim Corridor.”

The army has also called up soldiers of its elite Golani Brigade “to be on standby to operate in the Gaza Strip,” according to the IDF statement.

Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz warned Gazans earlier on Wednesday that “total destruction” would be coming unless the remaining 59 hostages are returned and Hamas terrorists are swiftly removed from power.

“The first Sinwar destroyed Gaza,” Katz said in a Hebrew-language message to Gaza’s residents, referencing slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who launched the terror organization’s Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border massacre. “The second Sinwar will completely destroy it.”

“The Air Force attack against Hamas terrorists was just the first step. The continuation will be much harder; you will pay the full price,” he vowed.

“Return the hostages and remove Hamas—the alternative is complete destruction and devastation. If all the Israeli hostages are not released and Hamas is not removed from Gaza, Israel will act with forces you have never encountered before,” warned Israel’s defense minister.

He concluded, “Take the advice of the U.S. president. Return the hostages, remove Hamas and other options will be open to you— including leaving to other places in the world for those who wish.”

“The alternative is total destruction and devastation,” promised Katz.

Early on Tuesday morning, the IDF launched “extensive” strikes against Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip. The renewed Israeli military campaign has been officially named “Operation Strength and Sword.”

Netanyahu’s office said the military was acting after Hamas terrorists rebuffed several proposals by U.S. Middle East envoy Steven Witkoff to extend the first phase of the Gaza truce through Ramadan and Passover.

Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Hamas has “already felt our strength” since the military returned to fighting, warning that future ceasefire negotiations with the terror group “will only take place under fire.”