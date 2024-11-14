IDF strikes Syria-Lebanon border for second time in week, Damascus says

The IAF strikes targeted bridges and military checkpoints in the border region.

By JNS

Syrian state media reported on Wednesday evening that Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted aerial raids in the area of Al-Qusayr, near the Arab Republic’s western border with Lebanon.

Damascus state-run SANA news agency claimed that the country’s air defenses “confronted hostile targets in the skies of the western Homs countryside” in response to what it described as “Israeli aggression.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based war monitor with links to the country’s opposition, reported that the IAF strikes targeted bridges and military checkpoints in the border region.

The Israeli Air Force previously carried out raids on Hezbollah targets in Al-Qusayr on Nov. 5, attacking munitions depots used by the Lebanon-based Iranian-backed terrorist army.

“Hezbollah’s Munitions Unit is responsible for storing weapons inside Lebanon and has recently expanded its activities into the area of Al-Qusayr, near the Syria-Lebanon border,” the military confirmed on X.

Israeli jets also struck terrorism-related targets in Al-Qusayr on Oct. 31, including arms-storage facilities, and command and control centers used by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force and its Munitions Unit.

On Sunday, Arab media reported that a Hezbollah terrorist commander convicted for the 2005 murder of former Lebanese prime minister Rafic Hariri was eliminated in one of the IAF airstrikes on Al-Qusayr.

Israel rarely acknowledges attacking Syria; however, in February, Jerusalem revealed that it had struck more than 50 targets belonging to Hezbollah and other Iranian terror proxies in the country since Oct. 7, 2023.

Earlier this week, Israeli jets reportedly attacked Hezbollah targets near Shinshar on the outskirts of Homs, killing nine terrorist operatives.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the IAF strikes targeted an ammunition storage facility on the Homs-Damascus road.