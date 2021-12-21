IDF: Terrorist killed in car-ramming attempt

Emergency crews putting out the fire in a car that tried to ram Israeli soldiers in Samaria, Dec. 21, 2021. (Israeli Fire and Rescue Services)

Car-ramming came amidst spate of terror attacks.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

The IDF reported an attempted car-ramming attack on soldiers at a checkpoint near the settlement of Einav in Samaria.

The terrorist’s car caught on fire when soldiers opened fire. Initial reports said a military vehicle also caught fire, likely when the car collided with it. A fire crew pulled the terrorist’s body from the car.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

The car-ramming comes amid a spate of Palestinian terror attacks including a drive-by shooting in Samaria that killed 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman, stabbing attacks in Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem and Hebron, and a car-ramming attack at a checkpoint near Tulkarm.