IDF: Terrorist killed in car-ramming attempt

Car-ramming came amidst spate of terror attacks.
By David Hellerman, World Israel News
The IDF reported an attempted car-ramming attack on soldiers at a checkpoint near the settlement of Einav in Samaria.
The terrorist’s car caught on fire when soldiers opened fire. Initial reports said a military vehicle also caught fire, likely when the car collided with it. A fire crew pulled the terrorist’s body from the car.
No Israeli casualties were reported.
The car-ramming comes amid a spate of Palestinian terror attacks including a drive-by shooting in Samaria that killed 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman, stabbing attacks in Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem and Hebron, and a car-ramming attack at a checkpoint near Tulkarm.