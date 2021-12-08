Jerusalem terror: Mother walking children to school stabbed by 14-year-old

Female suspect, 14, arrested after allegedly stabbing Jewish mother walking with her children in eastern Jerusalem.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

An Israeli woman was stabbed in the back in eastern Jerusalem on Wednesday morning as she walked her children to school, with the alleged perpetrator arrested after a police sweep of the area.

Police said that the suspect is a 14-year-old Arab girl, who was taken into custody at a nearby high school.

The 26-year-old victim of the attack suffered multiple stab wounds but is conscious. Authorities listed her as being in good condition at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital. The victim’s children were not harmed in the attack.

Wednesday’s attack marked the sixth major terror incident in Israel in the last two weeks, with an ultra-Orthodox man seriously wounded by a stabbing attack on Saturday and the Old City shooting spree in late November which killed a South African immigrant to Israel.

Maor Tzemach, chair of NGO Your Jerusalem, told World Israel News that the attack “is the result of incitement and a lack of response from the Israeli government to the wave of terrorist attacks on the streets of Jerusalem.”

The Israeli government must take decisive action to make it clear that terror will not be tolerated, Tzemach said.

“Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, respond! The homes of the terrorists must be demolished today and the incitement in Jerusalem [must be] stopped.”

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said in a statement that the “stabbing attack this morning, which led to the injury of a Jewish mother walking with her children…is a difficult event.”

Bar-Lev praised the “quick actions” of the Israel Police and wished the wounded mother a “speedy recovery.”

“Terrorism has reared its head. Over the past two weeks, we have witnessed an increase in the wave of terrorism, one terror attack follows another, and the government is silent,” Religious Zionism MK Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

“When more than two weeks have passed and the home belonging to the terrorist who murdered Eli Kay is not destroyed, it’s a failure.”