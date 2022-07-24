IDF thwarts stabbing attack in Samaria

Israeli security forces at the Tapuach Junction in Samaria, south of Shechem, May 3, 2021. (Sraya Diamant/Flash90)

A soldier on routine security duty noticed the threat.

By World Israel News Staff

An IDF Spokesperson revealed that a report was received Sunday night about an attempted stabbing attack at the Tapuach intersection in Samaria.

An IDF soldier was performing a routine security check when he noticed a man armed with a knife approaching him. He acted immediately, fired warning shots into the air and thwarted the attack, according to several reoprts.

The suspect was detained by the IDF. There were no casualties.

Overnight Saturday/Sunday, two residents of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria were killed during an intense firefight with IDF troops. The IDF had entered the Palestinian Authority-controlled city to arrest a number of wanted terrorists.

The army was targeting terrorists whom they believe were responsible for recent shooting attacks aimed at Israeli security forces and Jewish pilgrims visiting Joseph’s Tomb, which is located on the outskirts of Shechem.

On Sunday morning, Israeli police thwarted a knife attack in the Old City of Jerusalem. The suspect was immediately arrested and the knife recovered, the authorities said.